Rare red warning issued as UK braces for Storm Darragh

A rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life”, has been issued by forecasters as Storm Darragh hits the UK.

The warning covers parts of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “damaging winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales.

Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning.

A separate amber warning covering a larger swathe of the west coast of the UK, stretching from Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with around 130 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, where between 200 and 300 properties were flooded during Storm Bert last month, is set to be hit by heavy rain once again.