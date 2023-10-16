£77m paid out so far to survivors of historical institutional abuse

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some £77 million has been paid to survivors of historical institutional abuse, it has emerged.

The awards have been made to those who suffered abuse at state, church or charity-run homes in Northern Ireland in the past.

Support and compensation for victims were among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

On Monday, Stormont’s Executive Office said that so far more than 4,035 applications have been made and award determinations totalling some £77 million paid out in redress.

The next phase of the awareness campaign for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse is now set to be rolled out.

This phase will focus on using digital media and outdoor advertising to increase awareness of the support, services and compensation available for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

It will build on the newspaper advertising, posters and social media videos issued in March and the leaflets distributed to every household in Northern Ireland in May.

Patrick Gallagher, director of victims and survivors at the Executive Office, said they want to reach all those victims and survivors who are not yet aware of the help and support available to them.

“Since its establishment on 31 March 2020, the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board (Hiarb) has received over 4,035 applications and made award determinations totalling some £77 million,” he said.

“We want to continue our efforts to reach those victims and survivors who are unaware of the help and support that is now available to them.”

The campaign also highlights the roles of Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse (Cosica) Fiona Ryan, the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS), as well as Hiarb, and provides contact details for those seeking support.

Ms Ryan said it is crucial to continue reaching out to ensure all survivors and their families are aware of their rights and entitlements.

She said efforts earlier this year resulted in a “significant increase in engagement” from survivors with her office.

Between April 1 and June 30, 307 people contacted the Office of the Commissioner, with approximately one in three referred to specialist services for further support in addition to being provided with information on how to apply for redress.

These numbers included some victims and survivors who disclosed their experiences for the first time.

“My hope is that these initiatives reach victims and survivors who are unaware or unsure of their entitlements and provides them with the information they need to make informed choices in accessing supports, services and redress,” Ms Ryan said.

“To this end, sustained efforts in awareness raising efforts by Government are crucial in ensuring that survivors and their families are fully aware of their rights and entitlements.

“The victims and survivor groups have led the way in campaigning to create awareness among victims and survivors of entitlements. The Government must pledge commitment to ongoing awareness initiatives.

“It is vital that all victims and survivors, whether they are living in Northern Ireland or beyond, are aware of their entitlements and I am continuing to engage with stakeholders in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“It is important to underline the role of the victims and survivor groups who through their campaigning have been to the forefront of reaching out to victims and survivors no longer living in Northern Ireland.”