William and Kate on day-long visit to Northern Ireland

The Prince and Princess of Wales began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.

David Young
Thursday 06 October 2022 14:26
The Princess of Wales meeting one-year-old Barney Barr and his mother Laura-Ann Barr during a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region.

William and Kate are fulfilling a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds.

They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.

Lord mayor Tina Black and Sinn Fein MP for the constituency John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple on arrival.

Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity’s executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.

PIPS was founded in 2003 following the loss of 14 young people to suicide in Belfast over a short period of time the previous year.

Compelled to act, stakeholders from across the city came together to try to tackle the issue.

During their visit, William and Kate spoke with staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The charity also arranged for them to take part in an art therapy session, painting pumpkins, with some vulnerable children who have been supported by PIPS.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation has seen a significant rise in those reaching out for help.

That includes an increase of more than 500% among young people.

At the close of their visit, the prince and princess joined a group of volunteer counsellors in packing up the charity’s Little Boxes of Hope.

The support packages are given to children following their time with PIPS to assist their ongoing recovery and ensure that their parents and guardians feel better equipped to cope.

After the visit to PIPS, the couple travelled into Belfast city centre to view Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market.

Having opened its doors in July, the venue offers a place for different members of the community to come together to enjoy artisan food, drinks and products from local, independent vendors.

