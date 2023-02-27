Sunak scraps Johnson’s controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson’s controversial legislation to override post-Brexit rules on Northern Ireland has been dumped by Rishi Sunak after he negotiated a new deal with the European Union.

Brussels agreed in turn that it will scrap its legal action against the UK launched in retaliation to the former prime minister’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Mr Johnson had been warning his successor that scrapping the legislation would be a “great mistake”.

But the Government’s new “Windsor Framework”, finalised with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, said it was no longer needed.

“The Government will therefore not be proceeding with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill,” it reads.

“In turn, the EU will not proceed with the seven separate legal actions it has launched against the United Kingdom – on issues from parcels to pets – reflecting the shared desire for a positive bilateral relationship now and into the future.”

The commission welcomed the UK agreeing to let the Bill, currently stalled in the House of Lords, to lapse at the end of the parliamentary session.

“These arrangements, when implemented, mean that there will no longer be grounds for the existing Commission legal proceedings against the United Kingdom relating to the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland,” a statement said.