Parts of Ireland blanketed with snow overnight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People in parts of the island of Ireland woke up to a covering of snow on Friday morning.

Weather warnings were in place for the entire island overnight, with Met Eireann urging caution over widespread frost and icy surfaces in places leading to hazardous travel conditions.

The Irish meteorological service said it would generally be a dry day after “all the snowfall has cleared into the Irish Sea”.

It placed a status yellow ice warning across the Republic of Ireland until midday, while the UK Met Office issued a yellow snow warning for Northern Ireland until 2pm.

It said heavy snow overnight had the potential to cause travel disruption.

Thousands of people across the Republic and Northern Ireland were affected by power outages overnight and into Friday morning.