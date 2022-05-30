‘More than one in five care home beds in England unfilled’

More than a fifth of care home beds in England are unfilled, according to new estimates.

The number of care home residents has fallen by around 8% since before the pandemic, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest.

There were an estimated 360,792 care home residents, occupying 77.8% of care home beds, between March 1 2021 to February 28 2022.

Of these, 34.9% (125,954 residents) were paying for some or all of their care, with the remainder funded by the state.

Recommended How the Queen has remained a popular figure for 70 years

Between August 2019 and March 2020, the ONS estimated there were 391,927 care home residents occupying 84.7% of beds.

Of these, 36.7% (143,774) were estimated to be self-funding.

The ONS said: “This is similar to the proportion of self- and state-funded care home residents seen before the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, although the overall care home resident population and occupancy has decreased.”

Bed occupancy decreased by 6.9 percentage points, with 22.2% of beds unfilled in the latest period.

The ONS analysed data from care homes for adults of all ages collected by the Care Quality Commission, covering more than two-thirds (68.6%) of homes.

This is a significant increase from 39.1% of care homes that the last data set covered.

People classed as self-funders were either paying for their own care privately or had their care provided by a charity, while some may also have been receiving some NHS-funded care.

Although the proportion of care home residents self-funding their care was similar to pre-pandemic estimates, the number of self-funders fell by 12.3%.