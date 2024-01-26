Latest life expectancy figures ‘show clear geographical divide’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There is a “clear geographical divide” in life expectancy between local communities in the north and the south of the country, new figures show.

Areas in southern England dominate the latest list for the highest life expectancy at birth, making up the entire top 10 for both males and females, while no areas in the south appear in the top 10 for the lowest life expectancy.

Most local areas have also seen a fall in estimated life expectancy at birth, with the reduction driven by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and cover England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They show that for a baby born in 2020 to 2022:

– Male life expectancy was highest in Hart in Hampshire, at 83.7 years, followed by Uttlesford in Essex (82.7 years), South Cambridgeshire (82.7 years) and Wokingham in Berkshire (82.5 years).

– Blackpool in Lancashire had the lowest male life expectancy (73.4 years), followed by Manchester (74.8 years), Hull (75.0 years) and Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire (75.2 years).

Although life expectancy has fallen across all regions and constituent countries, there is a clear geographical divide when it comes to areas with the best and worst outcomes Julie Stanborough, ONS

– Female life expectancy was highest in the London borough of Kensington & Chelsea, at 86.3 years, ahead of Hart (86.1 years), Winchester in Hampshire (85.9 years) and South Hams in Devon (85.9 years).

– Blaenau Gwent in Wales had the lowest female life expectancy, at 78.9 years, followed by Blackpool (79.0 years), Manchester (79.2 years) and Liverpool (79.3 years).

There was a gap of more than a decade between the local areas with the highest and lowest male life expectancy, and more than seven years between the top and bottom areas for female life expectancy.

Julie Stanborough, ONS deputy director of health and life events, said: “Although life expectancy has fallen across all regions and constituent countries, there is a clear geographical divide when it comes to areas with the best and worst outcomes.

“None of the 10 local areas with the highest life expectancy were located in the north of England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

“By contrast, of the 10 local areas with the lowest life expectancy, none were in the south of England.”

The decrease in life expectancy during 2020 to 2022 has been “predominantly driven by the coronavirus pandemic”, which led to “increased mortality in 2020 and 2021”, she added.

Some 238 local areas across England, Wales and Northern Ireland (70% of the total) experienced a fall in male life expectancy at birth over the decade to 2020-2022, while 211 areas (62%) recorded a drop in female life expectancy.

But a fall in life expectancy does not mean that a baby born between 2020 and 2022 will go on to live a shorter life that one born in earlier periods.

The average lifespan of a person is determined by changes in mortality rates across their lifetime, meaning that if rates improve, life expectancy will go back up, the ONS said.