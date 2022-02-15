Registered Covid deaths in England fall for second week in row

Registered deaths involving coronavirus in England have fallen for the second week in a row, suggesting the peak in deaths may have passed.

A total of 1,242 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending February 4 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 10% on the previous seven days and is the second consecutive week-on-week fall.

Around one in 10 (10.5%) deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to February 4 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Deaths involving coronavirus fell in all regions in England, except for the South West and North East, and they rose in Wales.

Some 341 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in the week to February 4, up from 333 in the previous seven days.

In total, 46,028 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

Overall, 183,502 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.