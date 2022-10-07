Deaths in England and Wales 6% above average during summer heatwaves

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deaths in England and Wales that occurred during this summer’s heatwaves were 6% higher than normal for the time of year, new analysis shows.

A total of 56,303 deaths took place during five periods of hot weather between mid-June and late August, 3,271 deaths above the long-term average, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The largest number of extra deaths – also known as “excess deaths” – was between July 10 and 25, when 2,227 took place, 10.4% above average.

This coincided with the country enduring some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the UK, including a new high of 40.3C on July 19 at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Each hot spell was followed by several days that saw a fall in deaths to below average, however.

This could mean that deaths among elderly and vulnerable people were “brought forward” by the heat and took place earlier than would otherwise have been the case.

There were 5,017 deaths above average among people aged 70 and over across the five heat periods, compared with 1,749 deaths below average in those aged below 70.

Sarah Caul, ONS head of mortality analysis at the ONS, said: “During the UK summer of record-breaking temperatures, there was an increase in deaths. However, these spikes around the hottest days were followed by periods of below average mortality.

“This is likely to be a result of short-term mortality displacement, especially among older age groups, where people died a few days or weeks earlier than expected.

“This trend is consistent with what we have seen in previous summers with heatwave periods.

“It is also the case that despite peaks in mortality during heatwaves, the majority of days in the winter period (December to March) show a higher number of deaths than we see during summer.”