Net migration to UK drops after hitting record levels, fuelling election debate

Net migration to the UK dropped by 10% last year after hitting a new record of 764,000 in 2022, revised official estimates show.

The latest figures, published a day after the General Election was called, are likely to feed the immigration debate – expected to be a key campaign battleground.

Revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) put net migration to the UK in the year to December 2022 higher than previously thought. However, the figure for the year to December 2023 is estimated to be lower, at 685,000.

The ONS said it is too early to tell if this is the start of a new downward trend but that the most recent estimates indicate the number of people coming to the UK is slowing while those leaving is rising.

Work was the biggest driver of migration in 2023, overtaking study, and there was a substantial increase in the number of people arriving from outside the EU on work-related visas, the figures suggest.