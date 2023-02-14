Officers face misconduct cases over Wayne Couzens indecent exposure reports

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two police officers face misconduct cases over the handling of reports of indecent exposure by Wayne Couzens before he went on to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

A Metropolitan Police constable has a case to answer for gross misconduct and a Kent Police sergeant will face a misconduct meeting over the separate reports of flashing by the then Met officer Couzens, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Couzens, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “We have been unable to publish our findings until now due to the risk of prejudicing criminal proceedings against Couzens.

“Now that those have concluded it will be for the Metropolitan and Kent police forces to organise disciplinary proceedings which will consider the evidence we have gathered and determine whether the allegations against the officers are proven or not.”