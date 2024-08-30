Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Murder investigation launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death in Oldbury

The child died at an address in Lovett Avenue on Thursday despite treatment by paramedics.

Ted Hennessey
Friday 30 August 2024 09:20
Police said detectives are working ‘flat out’ to find who is responsible for the killing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police said detectives are working ‘flat out’ to find who is responsible for the killing (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a house, sparking a murder investigation.

West Midlands Police officers were called to an address in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, at about 4pm on Thursday.

The child died despite being treated by paramedics.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said: “It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

“We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

“We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in