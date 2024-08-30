Murder investigation launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death in Oldbury

Support truly

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a house, sparking a murder investigation.

West Midlands Police officers were called to an address in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, at about 4pm on Thursday.

The boy died despite being treated by paramedics.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said: “It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

“We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

“We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”

A semi-detached house in Lovett Avenue was cordoned off by police on Friday morning, with officers standing guard outside.

Forensics officers were also at the scene.

People began leaving floral tributes outside the house, with several bouquets left propped against the front door.