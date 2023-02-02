Omagh bombing: Irish government accused of ‘running away from responsibilities’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Irish government has been accused of “running away from their responsibilities” in relation to the Omagh bomb by the father of a victim.

The criticism comes as the UK government is expected to announce a decision on whether to hold an inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15 1998.

The attack killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish government.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said they would await the UK’s announcement before responding but said it is those who carried out the attack who “carry responsibility for the brutal act”.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in the judge’s direction.

“I would say that the Irish government is running away from their responsibilities here, they need to engage,” Mr Gallagher told Good Morning Ulster on Thursday.

He said there was a “strong cross-border element” to the attack and that the bomb had originated in the Republic.

“So the government in Dublin would also need to talk to the families,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said that he was “hugely disappointed” after the Taoiseach did not respond to an invitation handed over in person a year ago to meet the Omagh bomb families to discuss the judgment.

“We have not to this date had any communication from the Taoiseach.”

He added: “We’re not vindictive.

“The British government is not my enemy, the Irish government is not my enemy, we support the police on both sides of the border. We just need a thorough investigation to understand what happened.”

Mr Harris said the Irish Government would wait to see the detail of the UK government’s announcement on the Omagh bomb before responding.

He said he was not aware of what was to be announced but said Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris spoke to the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin on Wednesday night.

“Clearly what happened in Omagh was absolutely unspeakable, it was a brutal act of cruelty,” he told RTE Radio.

“Those who carried it out showed absolutely no humanity. They showed a complete, shocking disregard for life itself and it’s they who carry responsibility for the brutal act.

“I am conscious that there have already been a number of reviews and investigations (that have) previously taken place in this jurisdiction in relation to Omagh.

“So we will await the announcement to the Secretary of State today, and I’ll then discuss today’s announcement with government colleagues and consider what further action is required and how we can respond to the UK government’s decision.”