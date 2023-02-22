Police officer shot at sports complex in Co Tyrone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Co Tyrone.

Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man, a serving police officer, was injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday evening.

It is understood the officer had been coaching a youth football team.

In a statement the PSNI said officers are currently at the scene of the shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

“One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening,” they said.

“More details will be issued when available.”

It is understood the officer, who was senior ranking, was not on duty when he was attacked.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedic Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.

The shooting has been condemned by politicians.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was an “outrageous and shameful attack”.

“Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Killyclogher, Omagh,” she said.

“This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

“I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the shooting as “terrible news from Omagh”.

“Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues,” he said.

“We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this.

“These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice.

“We stand with the PSNI.”

Former Stormont justice minister, Naomi Long, said her thoughts were with the officer, his family, colleagues and all those affected by the shooting.

She branded the attack an “evil act of cowardice”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the shooting was a “chilling attack”.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time,” he said.

“In the face of appalling violence that has no place in modern Ireland, their bravery and selfless dedication to service is an enduring reminder that for every individual determined to tear us apart, there are hundreds more committed to defending our peace and all those who live under it.”