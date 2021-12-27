Three men killed in Co Tyrone crash
The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene.
Three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.
The crash happened at around 1.50am on Monday at the Omagh road area of Garvaghy and involved a car and a lorry.
A fourth man, also in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.
The Omagh road remains closed between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, with motorists advised to take alternative routes.
Local SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan called it “heartbreaking news”.
“My thoughts are with the families and friends of these young victims whose lives have been cut short in such tragic circumstances.”
Stephen Donnelly, a local Alliance Party councillor, said the incident was “devastating”.
“Three young lives lost and another seriously injured. Our thoughts as a community will be with all the families impacted.”
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Inquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”
