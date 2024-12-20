UK retail sales improve despite weaker trading at clothing stores
Economists said growth among supermarkets helped to offset a weaker period for the clothing sector.
British retailers returned to growth last month despite clothing stores reporting their weakest trading for almost three years.
Economists said this was offset by a stronger month for supermarkets in the run up to Christmas.
Retail sales volumes, which measure the quantity bought, increased by 0.2% in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
It comes after retailers witnessed a 0.7% decline in October.
The rise in November was weaker than expected, with economists having predicted a 0.5% uplift.
The ONS said this came after clothing and footwear retailers reported a sales volumes drop of 2.6% for the month, taking them down to the lowest monthly level since January 2022.
ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Retail sales increased slightly in November following last month’s fall.
“For the first time in three months there was a boost for food store sales, particularly supermarkets.
“It was also a good month for household goods retailers, most notably furniture shops.
“Clothing store sales dipped sharply once again, as retailers reported tough trading conditions.”