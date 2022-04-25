P&O Ferries plans to resume Dover-Calais sailings
The firm is selling tickets for cross-Channel sailings on its ship Spirit of Britain.
P&O Ferries plans to resume operating between Dover and Calais in the coming days amid accusations it attempted to further reduce the wages of its seafarers.
The firm is selling tickets for cross-Channel sailings on its ship Spirit of Britain, with the first departure at 4.25am on Wednesday from the Kent port.
It will be first time it has operated a ferry on the route since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice and replaced them with cheaper agency workers on March 17.
Spirit of Britain was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency on April 12 after safety issues were found, but was cleared to sail on Friday.
Meanwhile, Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch claimed P&O Ferries has been “prevented from further cutting the pay of vulnerable agency crew” by “pressure from RMT seafarers”.
The firm, owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World, insisted no agency workers were asked to take a pay cut.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.