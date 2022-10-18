Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old boy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a newborn boy in Birmingham.

The three-week-old baby was not breathing when officers were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill at just after 3.40am on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Paramedics took him to hospital but he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old woman who was injured in the incident was treated in hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”