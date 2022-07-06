Equalities minister quits, citing ‘atmosphere of hostility’ for LGBT+ people

It comes as he told MPs that “elements” of Parliament have issues with transgender people but it is not “on the whole” transphobic.

Jemma Crew
Wednesday 06 July 2022 17:00
Conservative Mike Freer has resigned from his post as equalities minister (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mike Freer has resigned from his post as equalities minister, as he accused the Government of creating an “atmosphere of hostility for LGBT+ people”.

The minister is the latest in a string of parliamentarians to quit, telling Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter that he “can no longer defend policies I fundamentally disagree with”.

The resignation came shortly after he told MPs that “elements” of Parliament have issues with transgender people.

But he told the Women and Equalities Committee he believes Parliament is “on the whole” not transphobic.

So can I hand on heart say that everybody in Parliament is not transphobic? No, clearly I can't

Mike Freer

He told the committee on Wednesday afternoon: “My fundamental belief is that Parliament is an accepting place, rightly is a questioning place.

“And I have no problems with those colleagues who don’t understand, or have genuine concerns, and many of the concerns I’ve discussed with colleagues are very genuine concerns, often from a position of lack of knowledge.

“So can I hand on heart say that everybody in Parliament is not transphobic? No, clearly I can’t.

“Clearly we have a very heated debate going on within Parliament. Some people may have their own agenda, but I think on the whole Parliament is not transphobic, but we have a lot more work to do, to educate and also to ensure that colleagues have their concerns respectfully listened to and hopefully addressed.”

Mr Freer said it is sad that toxic debate drowns out much of the good work MPs are getting on with behind the scenes and previous achievements on LGBT rights.

He said: “And yet we allow own goals that blow us off course and poison the well and hurt the community for, sometimes for an easy headline.

“And … weaponising any element of the LGBT+ community for a quick headline which then allows the whole Government programme to be blown off course, I think is just something I find very difficult to deal with.”

Asked if he has optimism there is appetite in Government to repair the relationship with the LGBT community, he replied: “If I didn’t have any optimism, I wouldn’t come into work every day.”

Mr Freer resigned from his position just over an hour later.

