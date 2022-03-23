Ukraine president to address Irish Parliament
Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.
It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the US Congress.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, which is to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.
Ireland has so far accepted more than 10,000 refugees, mostly women and children, fleeing the violence.
