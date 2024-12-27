Passengers at some of UK’s busiest airports face fog disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Passengers at some of the country’s busiest airports are facing disruption due to foggy weather.

Much of the UK has been shrouded in mist in recent days and the weather is having an impact as airports return to their normal flight schedules after Christmas.

Travellers are being urged to check with their airline as air traffic restrictions are in place at several UK airports due to fog, the country’s main air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats said on Friday.

Gatwick and Manchester, the UK’s second and third busiest airports, are among those affected by the bad weather.

Passengers due to travel should prepare as normal and aim to arrive at the airport in line with their airline’s advice - this is usually two hours ahead of a short-haul flight and three hours ahead of a long-haul flight Manchester Airport spokesperson

A Nats spokesperson said: “Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”

EasyJet said it is currently experiencing some disruption to its flying programme due to low visibility.

“While this is outside of our control, we are doing all we can to minimise the impact of the delays,” an EasyJet spokesperson said.

A Manchester Airport spokesperson said: “Like most airports across the country, we have experienced some delays as a result of fog. In most instances these delays have been short and have not caused disruption to our schedule.

“Passengers due to travel should prepare as normal and aim to arrive at the airport in line with their airline’s advice – this is usually two hours ahead of a short-haul flight and three hours ahead of a long-haul flight.”

Meanwhile, National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorways and busiest A-roads, said the misty weather is not having a significant impact on its network, but reminded motorists to use dipped headlights, wipers and demisters while driving in foggy conditions.