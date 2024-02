Met Office issues amber warnings for snow and ice on Thursday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for snow for parts of northern England and North Wales on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast across the Peak District and the southern Pennines, with a warning in force from noon until 6pm.

A separate warning for snow and ice is in place between 8am and 3pm across North Wales and Shropshire.

The Met Office said an amber warning means travel delays on roads were likely; public transport vehicles and cars could be stranded; power cuts were possible; rail and air travel delays were likely and rural communities stood a “good chance” of being cut off temporarily.

In the area covered by the snow and ice warning, the Met Office said untreated pavements and cycle paths could be impassable.