Met Office issues amber warnings for snow and ice on Thursday

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast across the Peak District and the southern Pennines.

Tom Wilkinson
Wednesday 07 February 2024 10:41
Snow could impact travel in some areas of the UK (Owen HumphreysPA)
The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for snow for parts of northern England and North Wales on Thursday.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast across the Peak District and the southern Pennines, with a warning in force from noon until 6pm.

A separate warning for snow and ice is in place between 8am and 3pm across North Wales and Shropshire.

The Met Office said an amber warning means travel delays on roads were likely; public transport vehicles and cars could be stranded; power cuts were possible; rail and air travel delays were likely and rural communities stood a “good chance” of being cut off temporarily.

In the area covered by the snow and ice warning, the Met Office said untreated pavements and cycle paths could be impassable.

