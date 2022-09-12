Jump to content
King leads procession to St Giles’ Cathedral behind Queen’s dressed coffin

A wreath on the coffin will contain nine different types of flower.

Josh Payne
Monday 12 September 2022 14:51
The King inspects the guard of honour at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King leading a procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin which is draped with Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.

The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.

The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.

People gather ahead of a service of prayer and reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh (Russell Cheyne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.

Before it arrives at the cathedral, it will be greeted by the Guard of Honour and Band in front of the fountain, with the High Constables and the Baillie’s Guard in position under the Colonnade.

When the coffin arrives, the guard of honour will give a royal salute and the band will play one verse of the national anthem.

The bearer party, found by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then take up their flanking position.

The escort party, found by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, and royal cars, flanked by members of the royal family, walking in rear of the procession, will take their positions close to the hearse.

The guard of honour is set to be accompanied by a pipe band with drums, draped and muffled.

