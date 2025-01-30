New criminal offences to disrupt people smugglers set out in border Bill
The Government is expected to seek to bring the measures into force as soon as possible once the legislation is approved by MPs and Lords.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
People selling and handling boat parts suspected of being used in migrant Channel crossings could face up to 14 years in prison under new laws trying to crack down on people smugglers.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has also outlined plans to make endangering another life during a sea crossing to the UK a new offence carrying a five-year jail term under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill introduced to Parliament on Thursday.
Home Office sources said in the last few months there have been instances of “floating crime scenes” where people have acted in such a reckless way people died on board in crushes and drownings.
It comes as part of a raft of new offences and counter-terror powers aimed at helping to stop the smuggling of migrants across the Channel.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously vowed to treat people smugglers as “terrorists” in a bid to curb Channel crossings.
The Government is expected to seek to bring the measures into force as soon as possible once the legislation is approved by MPs and Lords.