Peter Gabriel leads celebrity reaction to unfolding Ukraine crisis

Genesis musician Peter Gabriel could not hide his feelings for Vladimir Putin after the Russian president launched an invasion on Ukraine.

The Kremlin hit the country with early morning attacks, targeting cities and bases with air strikes on Thursday, an ambush which the West feared had been coming for weeks.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declared martial law and has called on citizens to volunteer to fight for their country.

Gabriel, 72, who was the lead singer of rock band Genesis, branded the Russian invasion as “one man’s barbaric decision” – referring to president Putin.

On Twitter, he added: “Very shocked to see so many Ukrainians being killed, a totally unnecessary war being deliberately started in Europe.

“This action is a war crime, and whatever else happens, he should never be allowed to leave Russian soil again.”

Gabriel was not the only celebrity to act to the news, with Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, 54, also offering messages of support.

The actor and producer, who plays the Incredible Hulk in films including Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Ragnarok, said on Twitter: “Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people.

“You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle.”

On Twitter, Denise Van Outen, 47, added: “Praying for the people of Ukraine” using a broken heart emoji.

The Kremlin has claimed it is only targeting Ukrainian air bases and other military assets, not populated areas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a “severe” package of economic sanctions to pile pressure on Putin and cripple Moscow’s economy.