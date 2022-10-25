Jump to content

Peter Tatchell ‘arrested in Qatar while protesting against LGBT rights record’

The Peter Tatchell Foundation said the campaigner was detained as he demonstrated against ‘one of the most homophobic regimes on Earth’.

Nina Lloyd
Tuesday 25 October 2022 13:38
Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been arrested by the Qatari security services while protesting against the country’s treatment of LGBT people in the run-up to the World Cup, his charity said (Suzan Moore/PA)
Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has been arrested by the Qatari security services while protesting against the country's treatment of LGBT people in the run-up to the World Cup, his charity said (Suzan Moore/PA)
Campaigner Peter Tatchell has been arrested by the Qatari security services while protesting against the country’s treatment of LGBT people in the run-up to the World Cup, his charity has said.

The Peter Tatchell Foundation said the human rights activist was detained near the national museum in Doha as he staged a demonstration against “one of the most homophobic regimes on Earth”.

The 70-year-old had been holding a placard reading: “Qatar arrests, jails & subjects LGBTs to ‘conversion’ #QatarAntiGay,” the charity said.

Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, tweeted that he would be asking the embassy in London about his constituent on Thursday.

“I’ll be asking (the Qatar Embassy) about my constituent today and hope he is returned to the UK ASAP,” he said.

The foundation said in a press release: “A few minutes ago, Peter was seized by the Qatari security services while demonstrating in Doha against one of the most homophobic regimes on Earth.

“Qatar hosts the Fifa football World Cup in three weeks.

“He was arrested near Qatar’s national museum while staging the first ever public LGBT+ protest in Qatar or any Gulf state.”

Mr Tatchell’s current whereabouts are unknown, the charity said, adding that photographs and videos related to his reported arrest are expected to surface later.

