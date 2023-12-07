Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to stay in prison, Parole Board rules

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Double child rapist and murderer Colin Pitchfork cannot be released from prison, the Parole Board has ruled.

Pitchfork was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years in 1988, later reduced to 28 years, for raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1983 and 1986 respectively.

The Parole Board met in October and November to decide whether he could be released, with its decision summary published on Thursday.

Parole Board statement

It said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Pitchfork should be transferred to an open prison.

“In the panel’s view, there remains a need for Mr Pitchfork to complete further work to address the identified risk factors in his case and it determined that this work should be undertaken in a closed prison.

“Mr Pitchfork will be eligible for another parole review in due course.”

Pitchfork became the first man to be convicted in the UK using DNA fingerprinting evidence following the murders in Leicestershire.

He was released in September 2021 but recalled to prison two months later for breaching his licence when he approached a lone woman while litter-picking.

The Parole Board said in June this year that the decision to recall him was flawed and that his detention was no longer necessary for public safety.

The decision was blocked by the Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, who in July ordered the decision to release him be reviewed.

Pitchfork, who was 27 when he was jailed, had his case reviewed on October 2 and 3, and November 6, where he was aged 63.

It must be reviewed again in two years.