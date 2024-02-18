Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers attended a concern for welfare call in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, on Sunday at around 12.40am.

The young children were found inside the property and pronounced dead a short time later.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact.

Neighbourhood chief inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heart-breaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns.

“Over the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their co-operation during this time.”

A police cordon was in place across the street on Blaise Walk.

There were police vehicles, and uniformed officers making house-to-house inquiries in nearby properties.

A woman, who did not wish to be named, described the arrested woman as “lovely”.

She said the family had two boys, aged around eight and six months, and a girl aged around four.

“She was so happy when she had that little boy,” she told the PA news agency.

“We were so happy for her, we came round and gave gifts. I’m very surprised because she was really gentle, really lovely.

“She always had a smile on her face. After the baby she was having a really hard time.”

She said the woman was Sudanese, as well as her husband.

A 42-year-old Bristol taxi driver said he had last seen the mother and her three children – who he believed were aged eight, four and one year old – two weeks ago.

He said: “She was happy. Her kids were all happy.”

The man said the family were part of the Sudanese community in Bristol.

He added: “She is a very nice person. It is very sad.”

Sea Mills Primary School announced it would be closed on Monday morning and re-open at 1.30pm.