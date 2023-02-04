Jump to content

Derbyshire homes evacuated as man arrested on suspicion of explosive offences

Police say they have arrested a man, while a 100m cordon has been drawn around the property.

Danny Halpin
Saturday 04 February 2023 17:51




A security scare in a Derbyshire town has led to the evacuation of homes on multiple streets and the arrest of a man on suspicion of explosive offences.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it was called to a house on Acorn Drive, Belper, just after 6pm on Friday.

During a search, officers found some “suspicious items” and have arrested a man.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has drawn a 100-metre cordon around the property – and houses within the zone, which include Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank, have been evacuated.

Officers said the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will act as a rest centre for evacuated people.

A spokesperson said: “As a result of the cordon Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank.

“At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place – and we will update our channels as soon as further information is available.”

