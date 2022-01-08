Police called to anti-lockdown protest in Glasgow city centre

Police have been called to manage an “unplanned” anti-lockdown demonstration in Scotland’s largest city.

The protest is believed to have been organised by Scotland Against Lockdown, a group that runs campaigns against mandatory facemasks, the Scottish and UK Governments’ Coronavirus Act 2020, social distancing and mandatory vaccines, according to its social media pages.

Protesters gathered at Glasgow Green at 1pm on Saturday and, according to police, they have begun an unplanned procession through the city centre.

One witness said about 1,000 people were taking part.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently facilitating an unplanned procession in Glasgow City centre to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to the community.”