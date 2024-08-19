Woman dies and two others in life-threatening condition after triple stabbing

Support truly

A woman has died and two others have been seriously hurt after a triple stabbing in Manchester.

The 43-year-old woman died at the scene after being found with stab wounds at a property in Barnard Road, Gorton, at about 11.20pm on Sunday.

A 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man were also injured and taken to hospital, where their conditions have been described as life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect is believed to have been known to the victims.

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey said: “We understand that the local community and further afield across Greater Manchester will be rightly shocked and concerned after waking up and hearing this tragic news this morning.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected and their loved ones at this difficult time. We are doing all we can to support them.

“Within minutes of the call being made, our officers were at the scene and an arrest had been made.

“An investigation has been launched and we are in the very early stages of our inquiries.

“We have had detectives on the ground who have been working throughout the night trying to get to the bottom of what has happened and why.

“Local officers will remain in the area making inquiries, as well as an increased number of highly-visible patrols.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 3371 of August 18, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.