Police name three-year-old boy killed in dog attack
Daniel John Twigg was taken to hospital after ambulance staff were called to a property in Milnrow, Rochdale, but died a short time later.
Police have named a three-year-old boy killed in a dog attack.
Daniel John Twigg was taken to hospital after ambulance staff were called to a property in Milnrow, Rochdale, on Sunday afternoon but died a short time later.
Inquiries by Greater Manchester Police have established the youngster was with a number of dogs in an outdoor area surrounding his home before he was discovered with serious injuries.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after he handed himself in to custody, said police.
He continues to be questioned.
