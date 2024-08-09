Jump to content

Appeal to find ‘violent’ man who absconded from east London care facility

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen on August 4 when he ran off from staff at a park in Ilford.

William Warnes
Friday 09 August 2024 11:03
Balasankar Narayanan (Met Police)
Balasankar Narayanan (Met Police) (PA Media)

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a “violent” man who absconded while on escorted leave from a care facility in east London.

Balasankar Narayanan, 44 was last seen at 6.40pm on August 4 when he ran off from staff at a park in Ilford.

The Metropolitan Police said Narayanan “can be violent” and is “considered a risk to women”. They have urged the public not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

He is believed to have links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands. He has also been found in Grays and Manchester.

