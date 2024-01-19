Police appeal for missing teenager Julia Skala to return home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives who are “desperately concerned” about a missing schoolgirl have made a direct appeal to her to come home.

Nothing has been seen or heard from 16-year-old Julia Skala since she left her home in Mitcham, south west London, at about 1pm on January 8.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, of the Metropolitan Police, described the situation as “completely out of character” and said finding the teenager is “really is a priority for us” as officers are “very concerned about her safety”.

Making a broadcast appeal outside New Scotland Yard on Friday, Ms Kelland, who is in charge of policing for Merton, said: “It is completely out of character and I just want to say, Julia, if you are listening to this, please come home.

“You are not in any trouble. We are all desperately concerned for you. Please make contact with a police officer, walk into a station or anything to tell us where you are.

“Can I also appeal to the community. We need the public to report any sightings of Julia.

“There is no such thing as insignificant information in relation to this. We really need you help.”

There is no information or evidence to suggest she has been taken from her home address, police have said.

Her family, her friends and her school – nobody has heard from her for 11 days. So, as time goes on, we become increasingly concerned for her safety. She is a schoolgirl. She is a daughter. She is a sister. We are really very worried about her Det Ch Supt Clair Kelland, Met Police

Ms Kelland said: “We don’t know where she has been for the last 11 days. We are keeping an open mind.

“I have got detectives and officers working around-the-clock to try and find Julia and bring her home safely – it really is a priority for us.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a black, North Face jacket, black trousers, white Nike trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

An investigation was launched, including house-to-house inquiries and recovering CCTV, after she was reported missing by her mother on the morning of January 9.

Ms Kelland added: “She has only been missing for a couple of hours on one previous occasion so this is completely out of character.

“She doesn’t have a mobile phone. She doesn’t have any access to money. It is absolutely freezing. We don’t know if anyone is supporting her.

“Her family, her friends and her school – nobody has heard from her for 11 days. So, as time goes on, we become increasingly concerned for her safety.

“She is a schoolgirl. She is a daughter. She is a sister. We are really very worried about her.”

Detectives say she has links to Lambeth, Camden and Islington and it is possible she has travelled to these places via public transport.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately on 999 quoting the reference 24MIS000879, or they can share non-urgent information by calling 101.