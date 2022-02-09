Police reconsider whether to investigate No 10 Xmas quiz after new photo emerges
Scotland Yard said it is now reconsidering whether the event during Covid restrictions meets the threshold for criminal investigation.
Police are reviewing whether a Christmas quiz in No 10 may have breached coronavirus restrictions after a picture emerged showing the Prime Minister and colleagues near an open bottle of sparkling wine.
Scotland Yard said on Wednesday that officers were reconsidering their previous assessment that the event on December 15 2020 did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation after the new evidence emerged.
The Mirror published a photo showing Boris Johnson and three members of staff – one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat – near what appears to be an uncorked bottle of prosecco and an open bag of crisps.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The MPS previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.
“That assessment is now being reviewed.”
