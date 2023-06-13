Jump to content

What we know so far after three killed and others injured in Nottingham attacks

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of incidents in the city.

Pa Reporters
Tuesday 13 June 2023 16:52
A police forensic officer at the scene on Magdala road, Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)
Police have confirmed three people were killed and another three were injured in connected incidents in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which have seen a number of roads closed across the city.

Here is what we know about Tuesday’s events so far:

– Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.

– A white van attempted to run over three people on Milton Street shortly afterwards.

– One man is in a critical condition with the two others believed to have suffered minor injuries.

– A third person was then found dead on Magdala Road.

– One witness, Kane Brady, told GB News a man was pulled from a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Bentinck Road at around 5.30am.

– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

– Two of those killed were students at the University of Nottingham.

– Police are keeping an “open mind” as to what the motives behind the attacks were and are working with counter-terrorism investigators to establish what happened.

– Shortly before 1pm armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon on Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.

– The following roads are currently closed by police: Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city, and the Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

– The tram network is also disrupted, with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continues.

