What we know so far after three killed and others injured in Nottingham attacks

Police have confirmed three people were killed and another three were injured in connected incidents in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which have seen a number of roads closed across the city.

Here is what we know about Tuesday’s events so far:

– Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.

– A white van attempted to run over three people on Milton Street shortly afterwards.

– One man is in a critical condition with the two others believed to have suffered minor injuries.

– A third person was then found dead on Magdala Road.

– One witness, Kane Brady, told GB News a man was pulled from a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Bentinck Road at around 5.30am.

– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

– Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

– Two of those killed were students at the University of Nottingham.

– Police are keeping an “open mind” as to what the motives behind the attacks were and are working with counter-terrorism investigators to establish what happened.

– Shortly before 1pm armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon on Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.

– The following roads are currently closed by police: Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city, and the Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

– The tram network is also disrupted, with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continues.