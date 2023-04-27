Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher

Police Scotland said Marelle Sturrock’s partner is wanted in connection with her death.

Laura Paterson
Thursday 27 April 2023 15:51
Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, as police continue their search for the partner of Marelle Sturrock (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, as police continue their search for the partner of Marelle Sturrock (Lucinda Cameron/PA)
(PA Wire)

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a pregnant teacher as police search for her partner.

Police Scotland confirmed the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, in at a home in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday morning is being treated as murder.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement: “Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.

“At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

Recommended

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.

She added: “The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.

“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in