Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three killed in Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland confirm

The trio died when their car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A9.

Katrine Bussey
Saturday 27 August 2022 12:18
Three Americans visiting Scotland died in crash in the Highlands, Police Scotland have confirmed (GH Maps/Alamy/PA)
Three Americans visiting Scotland died in crash in the Highlands, Police Scotland have confirmed (GH Maps/Alamy/PA)

Three people killed in a Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland have confirmed.

The trio died in a collision between a car and lorry on the A9 at Ralia, south of Newtonmore.

They have been named as Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75.

The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was unhurt in August 10’s smash.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in