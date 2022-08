Three killed in Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland confirm

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people killed in a Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland have confirmed.

The trio died in a collision between a car and lorry on the A9 at Ralia, south of Newtonmore.

They have been named as Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75.

The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was unhurt in August 10’s smash.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.”