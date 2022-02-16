Police seize wildcat kitten from animal organisation
The capture, possession or release of a wildcat outside its native range requires a licence, according to NatureScot.
Police have seized a Scottish wildcat kitten from an organisation that claims to protect the rare species.
Officers from North Wales Police searched a property in the Conwy County area on Monday and found Finlay, a one-year-old wildcat.
Wildcat Haven, an animal protection firm in St Asaph, North Wales, claims it was rehabilitating the animal after finding it injured in the central Highlands, before planning to release it into the wild in the next six to eight weeks.
The Scottish wildcat is listed as a European protected species.
According to Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot, the capture, possession or release of a wildcat outside its native range requires a licence.
Members of Wildcat Haven said police seized Finlay with no warning or explanation.
A statement on the group’s website released on Tuesday read: “We asked for details of where he would be taken, what would happen to him, but the police said that they didn’t need to tell us and so Finlay’s whereabouts are still currently unknown.
“We also explained that capturing him, exposing him to multiple people and disrupting him at such a crucial time would be catastrophic to his rehabilitation. They did not listen, they did not care.”
In a bid to get Finlay back, members of the group have set up a petition on Change.org which has reached some 990,000 signatures so far.
A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said officers are investigating whether an offence under the habitat and species regulations 2017 has been committed.
She added: “North Wales Police are working with partners to ensure the animal is cared for.
“Anyone with information relating to this matter is encouraged to contact police quoting, 21000883036.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.