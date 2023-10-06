Surge in paramilitary-style shootings revealed in police figures

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of paramilitary-style shootings in Northern Ireland has almost tripled in a year, police figures have revealed.

The attacks usually involve the victim being shot in the knees, elbows, ankle or thighs by paramilitaries who often claim it as a “punishment” for anti-social behaviour.

It happens within both loyalist and republican communities

Between October 1 2022 and September 30 2023, there were 19 casualties of these shootings recorded by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

This is a significant increase from the seven recorded during the previous 12 months.

There were five recorded attacks in September alone, the most in a month since June 2016 according to police.

Most took place in Belfast (nine), while there were four each in the Ards and North Down area, and the Derry City and Strabane area.

There were two attacks recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

A smaller increase was also recorded in the number of paramilitary-style assaults.

This type of attack usually involves the victim being set upon with weapons such as iron bars or baseball bats as a “punishment”.

Some 33 casualties of paramilitary-style assaults were recorded in the last 12 months compared to 29 during the previous 12 months.

Most took place in Belfast (14), more than twice the total for the capital in the previous year (six).

The latest PSNI recorded security situation statistics, compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), recorded one death considered to be security related.

Sean Fox, 42, was shot dead at a west Belfast social club in front of more than 100 people in October last year.

Police have not attribute the murder to a particular organisation but said it bore “the hallmarks of dissident republican killings”.

The PSNI recently issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder on the first anniversary.

An increase in the number of bombing incidents across Northern Ireland was also recorded, seven, up from four in the previous 12 month.

Meanwhile the statistics recorded 120 security related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, compared to 119 during the previous 12 months.

And some 28 people were subsequently charged, twice the number during the previous 12 months (14).