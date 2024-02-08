Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman arrested in poisoning probe

Police have already charged Dr Thomas Kwan with attempted murder.

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 08 February 2024 14:44
Police are carrying out inquiries following an alleged poisoning which has seen a GP charged with attempted murder and a woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Police are carrying out inquiries following an alleged poisoning which has seen a GP charged with attempted murder and a woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police who charged a GP over an alleged poisoning have also arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder, it has emerged.

Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with attempting to murder Patrick O’Hara.

Northumbria Police said on Thursday that a woman in her 30s has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrest happened on Monday and she has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The force said the alleged victim, who is in his 70s, was not a patient of the GP.

Dr Kwan is a partner of the Happy House Surgery in Sunderland.

Forensic officers have been carrying out inquiries at a property in Ingleby Barwick for several days and have reported finding “unknown substances”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in