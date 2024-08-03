Violent clashes and businesses attacked amid anti-immigration protest in Belfast

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Violence flared in Belfast and businesses were attacked after an anti-immigration protest moved through the city.

Police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between the protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at the City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

The anti-Islamic demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

An anti-Islam protest outside Belfast City Hall (Peter Morrison/PA) ( PA Wire )

Police said they are treating reports of criminal damage as hate crimes and said two arrests had been made.

A number of social messages during the week had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

In response, an anti-racist counter-protest was organised for the City Hall, with hundreds of people attending, shouting anti-Nazi slogans and chanting in favour of immigration.

A number of people waved Palestinian flags and trade union banners at the event.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw and Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty UK were among those who delivered speeches.

As the event was taking place, a number of anti-immigration protesters gathered across the road and verbal insults were exchanged.

Tempers flared during the protest outside Belfast City Hall (Peter Morrison/PA) ( PA Wire )

The group chanted “Islam out” and unfurled Union flags.

There were also Irish tricolours at the anti-Islamic protest as a delegation from Coolock, the scene of recent anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, arrived.

After some fireworks were thrown, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Land Rovers and officers in riot gear moved in to form a physical barrier to separate the groups.

A stand-off continued for some time, with further missiles being thrown.

Officers were seen making an arrest and an ambulance treated one person who was injured.

Social media posts during the week had suggested the anti-immigration protest would then move towards the city’s Islamic Centre.

Gerard Rice, Lower Ormeau Residents spokesman, tries to defuse the situation (Peter Morrison/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, police had blocked a number of roads in the city and the protesters ended up in a stand-off with police in the university area of the city.

A cafe on Botanic Avenue was attacked by the crowd as they made their way through south Belfast and windows in a hotel on University Road were smashed.

They then moved towards the mainly nationalist Lower Ormeau area of the city where there were angry clashes with local residents.

Police in riot gear and holding shields moved in formation, sending the protesters up University Road and away from the Ormeau Road.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “We have dealt with a number of protest sites across Northern Ireland today, including a significant protest and counter-protest at Belfast City Hall.

“Many of these caused disruption to the road network. A number of roads, including the M5, Wellington Place and Shore Road were closed for a short period of time.

Belfast is and will always be a city of love, a city of sanctuary and a city of welcome for all Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International

“We continue to deal with protest activity and sporadic disorder in the south Belfast area and are aware of a number of reports of criminal damage which we are currently treating as hate crimes.

“An investigation has commenced and to date we have made two arrests.”

He added: “We would like to thank the community for their patience in respect of the disruption they faced and also place on record our support for the community leaders who worked to resolve the situation.”

Mr Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, said: “The violence brought to the streets of Belfast today by racist agitators is utterly unacceptable.

“These thugs act not out of love for country but out of hatred of others.

An attack on a cafe in Botanic Avenue, Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Despite the actions of this small minority, Belfast is and will always be a city of love, a city of sanctuary and a city of welcome for all.”

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey was on the ground during clashes on the Ormeau Road.

In a social media post she said: “I just visited local businesses that were attacked by fascists today in South Belfast to offer my solidarity and support.

“Our community stood together today in Belfast and on the Ormeau Road against racism and prejudice. We say NO to hate.”

In a post on X, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said: “Shame on those involved in violent disorder in Belfast today.

“Hatred has no place in our society.

“I commend the officers of the PSNI for everything they have done to keep people safe.”