The Education secretary has said employers will not even ask about pupils' A-levels in a decade, as students across the country open their exam results.

Gillian Keegan was being quizzed over an expected fall in grades this year, which she characterised as the system going "back to normal" after the pandemic.

“Somebody asked me, ‘What will people ask you in 10 years’ time?’," she told broadcaster GB News.

“They won’t ask you anything about your A-level grades in 10 years’ time. They will ask you about other things you have done since then: what you have done in the work place, what you did at university."

Students who were assessed for their A-levels during the Covid-19 pandemic did not sit exams and were given teacher-assessed grades instead.

Some elements of teachers assessment were retained for students up to last year, but pupils in England have now reverted to exams.

There are concerns that this year's cohort could be disadvantaged when compared to students who sat their exams in the previous two years when grades were inflated.

But Ms Keegan insisted that expected fall in grade in England was fair despite exam regulators in Wales and Northern Ireland saying they do not expected to return to pre-pandemic grading until 2024.

Pupils this year sat exams without pandemic-style teacher assessment (PA) (PA Wire)

"The whole grading system will be back to normal and so the universities will calibrate to that," she told Sky News.

"We have worked with the universities so they understand it, with the admissions officers. And also with businesses, so they understand it.

"Everybody knows that these are different conditions to the teacher-assessed grades and even last year, which was part way between the two systems, more similar to what they have done in Northern Ireland and Wales."