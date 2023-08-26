‘We can’t let him down’: Calls for action as Afghan war hero now faces homelessness

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s government has been urged not to “let down” the Afghan war hero who is now facing homelessness in the UK after serving alongside British forces against the Taliban.

The former Afghan air force pilot was finally granted asylum this week after a long-running campaign by The Independent – but has just 28 days to find somewhere to live before he is evicted from a hotel and all Home Office support is removed.

Top military brass, politicians and campaigners said it would be “tragic” to allow the veteran to fall into destitution – calling it an “abrogation of our obligation” to Afghan allies who were promised a new life in Britain.

The Afghan pilot is facing homelessness unless he can secure a job and private rental soon (Getty/The Independent)

They are calling for the 28-day cut-off deadline to be extended so refugees have more time to find a home, and demanding Mr Sunak’s ministers come up with a “coherent” accommodation plan for the thousands of Afghans now facing homelessness.

Falklands war hero Simon Weston said: “It’s wonderful news that he is getting to stay – but it would be tragic if he faces homelessness. We can’t let him down. He deserves as much support as possible.”

The campaigner for veterans added: “He’s obviously resourceful, so with a bit of help he will flourish and use his skills here. We have a debt of honour, so he deserves our backing. Let’s do the right thing.”

Sir Richard Barrons, a former commander of the UK Joint Forces Command, said: “Asking him and other Afghans in hotels to sort themselves out is an abrogation of our obligation. Saying, ‘you’ve got 28 days to sort yourself’ – how are they meant to do that?”

“Central government cannot just pass the buck to local authorities,” said Sir Richard. “It’s not good enough to have people here without support. We can’t abandon people are leave them to end up on the streets.”

Now that he has been given refugee status, the Afghan pilot has been told he will have 28 days before the hotel accommodation, food and £9 a week payment provided to him as an asylum seeker is pulled.

The veteran now has the right to seek work and can apply for universal credit, although getting the benefit will take at least five weeks. Once he has an eviction notice from the Home Office, he can approach the local council for help with emergency housing.

The Independent led a five-month-long campaign to get the pilot asylum in the UK (The Independent)

“I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem,” the war veteran told The Independent. “Of course, I have lots of problems because I am new here, and it will be a little bit difficult for me, but step by step everything will become easier.”

General Sir John McColl, the army’s former deputy supreme allied commander for Europe, said the Afghan pilot “should be given time to find somewhere” because “we can’t have people facing homelessness”.

He added: “We can’t give people a deadline without adequate support. We wouldn’t do that to veterans of our own – so it shouldn’t be the case for those who fought alongside us.”

The government was criticised for giving eviction notices to all 8,000 Afghans – brought here under resettlement schemes after the chaotic evacuation of Kabul – who remain living in the so-called bridging hotels.

Refugees from Afghanistan in Leeds hotel, preparing for visit by Prince William (Getty Images)

The Home Office is hoping to clear them out of hotels and get them into housing by the end of August, but local authorities have called the process a “kick in the teeth”. One in five Afghan refugees had already declared themselves homeless by the start of August, according to the Local Government Association.

Peter Marland, the Labour leader of Milton Keynes Council, criticised the “shambles” from central government after a group of 55 Afghan refugees were evicted from hotels in the area recent months.

He told The Independent that around 30 had declared themselves homeless, with some moved to areas such as Watford and Milton Keynes – where they were then placed in hotels again.

Councillor Marland said: “Some have had to move children from one school, so the disruption has all been a bit sad. It’s been chaotic, and we’ve had no rhyme or reason from the Home Office on what they want to do. The money from government might allow to get hold of only a few extra properties.”

General Sir Richard Barrons says government ‘can’t abandon’ Afghans stuck in hotels (PA)

Sir John called on Tory ministers to work with councils on the crisis in accommodation for Afghans. “I would like to see a coherent plan from the government, to work out where the local authorities and private sector have accommodation,” he said.

Calling for greater financial support for Afghans welcomed to the UK, the former allied commander added: “The Afghans also need a proper ‘get you in package’ – these are people who want to work and will pay tax and contribute if we can help them with a leg up at first.”

Charities said some newly-recognised refugees are now being given just seven days to vacate hotels and other temporary accommodation in their “notice to quit” letter.

Jonathan Featonby, advocacy manager at the Refugee Council, called for the usual 28-day period for new refugees to be extended to 56 days to get people more time to go to local authorities or seek other help.

“We shouldn’t have [the pilot] or anyone else facing homelessness,” said Mr Featonby. “Unfortunately, when it should be a period of relief and celebration, we have a lot of new refugees who suddenly face this destitution gap. It can be an impossible situation. 28 days is never going to be long enough to get support.”

The Afghan pilot hero fighting to stay in the UK

Charlotte Khan from Care4Calais added: “Refugees have to set themselves up with a brand-new life within 28 days, which is really, really hard for anyone to manage.”

“It’s not an easy thing but there are charities out there who help them, and we will help the pilot in any way we can. He’ll need payslips and everything before you can start renting [privately].”

Lord Alf Dubs – a child refugee who fled the Nazis before the Second World War – added: “Accommodation is a problem for the whole country. But we owe him as much time and support as possible to build a life here, given the promises we made to people who worked with us against the Taliban.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We also offer support to newly recognised refugees during the 28-day ‘move-on’ period, through Migrant Help or their partner organisations.

“This includes providing advice on accessing the labour market through the Department for Work and Pensions, providing advice on applying for Universal Credit and signposting to local authorities for assistance with housing. This will ensure that people can move on following a decision on their claim.”