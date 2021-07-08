✕ Close Watch live as health executives, Jenny Harries and Dido Harding answer questions during Public Accounts Committee

Boris Johnson has confirmed all UK troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan.

Speaking in parliament earlier, the prime minister paid tribute to the "valour and sacrifice" of the British troops who had served in the long struggle against the Taliban.

He said most of the remaining 750 UK military trainers with the Nato mission have already left the country.

The move follows the announcement in April by President Joe Biden that he would withdraw the remaining US forces by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in September, effectively ending international military involvement in Afghanistan.

Mr Biden will address the US later amid criticism that troop removal from the region is the wrong move.