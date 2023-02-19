Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Alan Duncan: The Conservative Party is on the edge of oblivion

Johnson’s former foreign office deputy on the ex-PM’s bid to block Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

Sir Alan Duncan
Sunday 19 February 2023 13:14
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is trying to conclude the unfinished business of three former prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Theresa May.

None of them managed to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol problem and Mr Sunak has inherited Mr Johnson’s mess.

He must be given the space to fix it without being briefed against and attacked by those who created the problem in the first place.

The Brexit purists need to appreciate that the Conservative Party is on the edge of oblivion and that any further internal division will just push it over the edge.

If they think that banging on about Brexit is politically popular they are detached from reality.

Recommended

All they will do is make more and more people vote Labour: it would be an act of suicidal treachery.

This is the moment for party unity not another bout of factional conflict.

It is very simple: get real or die.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in