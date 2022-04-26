✕ Close PM’s chances of political survival ‘50/50,’ says Tory commentator

Harriet Harman, parliament’s longest serving female MP, has called for misogyny among her colleagues to be made punishable by suspension from the Commons, amid outrage at sexist claims made against Angela Rayner.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has summoned the editor of the Mail on Sunday to discuss an article containing widely condemned claims, attributed to a Tory MP, that Labour’s deputy leader had crossed and uncrossed her legs in an attempt to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons.

The prime minister condemned the comments as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe” and threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” if the source behind the claims was ever discovered. No formal inquiry has yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s poll ratings among the Tory faithful appeared to plummet, while Conservative MPs of different factions were claimed to be working together to oust him in response to the ongoing Partygate scandal.

The PM is also facing increasing calls from business leaders across the UK to make this year’s extra bank holiday — marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — permanent.