Angela Rayner resigns over stamp duty controversy as ethics adviser says she ‘acted with integrity’: UK Politics live
The deputy prime minister has faced mounting pressure to stand down over recent days after admitting she underpaid stamp duty by £40,000
Angela Rayner has quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary after an investigation into her tax affairs over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.
The deputy prime minister has faced mounting pressure to stand down over recent days after admitting she underpaid stamp duty by £40,000 on the flat she bought earlier this year.
Ms Rayner referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus who sent his report into her conduct to Keir Starmer saying she had breached the ministerial code.
She told the prime minister in a letter that "I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice" and took "full responsibility for this error".
In a letter responding to her resignation, the prime minister said he was "very sad" that her time in government had come to an end and that he had "nothing but admiration" for her.
Sir Keir said: "You have given your all to making the Labour Government a success and you have been a central part of our plan to make Britain fairer for working families."
Nigel Farage introduces new Reform member and former Tory MP Nadine Dorries
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
As he finishes his speech Nigel Farage admits "We have one weakness. We need people with experience of government" as he introduces Nadine Dorries to conference.
After making her way on stage Ms Dorries makes her Reform debut with a swipe at her old party. "It is so nice to be at a conference where people believe the same things as I do."
Farage: Starmer's government is in crisis
Nigel Farage is continuing to speak at his party’s conference in Birmingham.
He said he had brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK's party conference after Ms Rayner's resignation because the government is "deep in crisis" and "not fit to govern".
He said Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet was full of "wholly unqualified people" and joked about Ms Rayner being "an accomplished property developer and speculator".
Cult-like Reform activists chant “Nigel will be prime minister”
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
At the end of Andrea Jenkyns’ address to the Reform conference, she commanded party activists to “stand up and be proud to be the party of the brave”.
In an episode that was indisputably cult-like in nature, she then got members to chant “Nigel Farage will be prime minister”.She closed off her address by shouting - to wild applause - “Reform will save Britain”.
Nigel Farage has kicked off his speech at Reform conference
The Reform UK leader has taken to the stage and started his speech which he brought forward to 1pm after Angela Rayner’s resignation.
Nigel Farage says the Rayner scandal "screams of entitlement...this government is worse than the one which went before."
Major reshuffle expected this afternoon after bombshell Rayner resignation
A major reshuffle is expected this afternoon after Angela Rayner’s resignation, according to reports.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to rejig his team after Ms Rayner’s departure, with only chancellor Rachel Reeves position understood to be safe.
The prime minister thinks he needs a “new refreshed team to deliver on the country’s key priorities”, as reported by The Times.
Sir Keir Starmer's letter to Angela Rayner in full
"Dear Angela,
"Thank you for informing me of your decision to resign from the Government. I am very sad that your time as Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party has ended in this way.
"As you know we acted in accordance with the strengthened system relating to ministerial conduct that we put in place on coming into Government.
"You were right to refer yourself to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards and right to act on his conclusion.
"Although I believe you have reached the right decision, it is a decision which I know is very painful for you. You have given your all to making the Labour Government a success and you have been a central part of our plan to make Britain fairer for working families.
"Your work at MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) to help build the homes that Britain needs has been hugely important and your work to create more fairness in the workplace through the Employment Rights Bill represents a very significant achievement that will change the lives of millions of people.
"On a personal note, I am very sad to be losing you from the Government. You have been a trusted colleague and a true friend for many years. I have nothing but admiration for you and huge respect for your achievements in politics.
"I know that many people of all political persuasions admire that someone as talented as you is the living embodiment of social mobility.
"Even though you won't be part of the Government, you will remain a major figure in our party. I know you will continue to fight for the causes you care so passionately about.
"My very best wishes and with real sadness,
"Keir."
Watch: Badenoch slams Starmer after Rayner resigns: 'Britain deserves better'
Farage brings forward leader's speech at Reform conference after Rayner quits
Nigel Farage has brought forward his leader's speech at the Reform UK conference in the wake of Angela Rayner's resignation as deputy prime minister.
The Reform leader will speak at 1pm, three hours earlier than previously expected.
Mr Farage has said there will be "splits" within Labour when it begins the process to elect a new deputy leader.
In a video posted on X, Mr Farage said: "It was inevitable, wasn't it? Really, you can't be Housing Secretary and avoid £40,000 worth of stamp duty. It's just as simple as that.
"So, in the last few minutes, Angela Rayner has gone, but not just as Housing Secretary.
"Now, more significantly, she's gone as deputy leader of the Labour party and Deputy Prime Minister.
"That means there will be an internal election within the Labour party, and you're going to see the hard left of Labour shouting very, very loudly for the last few years, the story has been splits within the Conservative Party.
"Mark my words: Within weeks, it'll be splits within the Labour party."
Angela Rayner: How working-class hero who rose through Labour ranks became mired in tax scandal
The Independent’s Archie Mitchell reports:
If you asked anyone in Labour circles before Wednesday who was Sir Keir Starmer’s most likely successor, the chances are they would have said Angela Rayner.
The deputy prime minister was a cabinet favourite with members and a darling of Labour’s trade union backers.
But in a dramatic development on Friday, Ms Rayner was forced to resign - not only as housing secretary, but also as deputy prime minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party, a position elected by the party membership.
How Angela Rayner went from Labour working-class hero to mired in tax scandal
PM: I am very sad to be losing you from the government
Sir Keir Starmer told Angela Rayner he was "very sad" that her time in government had come to an end and that he had "nothing but admiration" for her.
In a letter responding to her resignation, the Prime Minister said: "I am very sad that your time as deputy prime minister, secretary of state and deputy leader of the Labour Party has ended in this way.
"As you know we acted in accordance with the strengthened system relating to ministerial conduct that we put in place on coming into government."
He said she was right to have referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards.
Sir Keir said: "Although I believe you have reached the right decision, it is a decision which I know is very painful for you.
"You have given your all to making the Labour Government a success and you have been a central part of our plan to make Britain fairer for working families."
He added: "On a personal note, I am very sad to be losing you from the Government. You have been a trusted colleague and a true friend for many years.
"I have nothing but admiration for you and huge respect for your achievements in politics. I know that many people of all political persuasions admire that someone as talented as you is the living embodiment of social mobility.
"Even though you won't be part of the Government, you will remain a major figure in our party."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments