Angela Rayner faces judgement day with Starmer ready to act over ethics report: UK politics live
Angela Rayner said she was given inaccurate legal advice that led her to underpay tax when buying a flat in Hove in May
Angela Rayner’s political future hangs in the balance after she admitted she did not pay enough stamp duty when purchasing her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, sparking calls for her to resign.
Sir Keir Starmer has declined to say if he will sack the deputy prime minister, should an investigation find she broke the ministerial code, but said he would act on the findings of his independent standards adviser.
Reports suggest the verdict from Sir Laurie Magnus’s investigation will be revealed on Friday.
In an interview with the BBC, Sir Keir said: “There’s a clear procedure. I strengthened that procedure. I am expecting a result pretty quickly. I do want it to be comprehensive… and then of course I will act on whatever the report is that’s put in front of me.”
In an apparent blow to Ms Rayner, on Thursday night, conveyancing firm Verrico & Associates denied it had given her legal advice on tax when buying the Hove flat.
Sources close to her had said she was given legal advice from a conveyancer and two experts in trust law that suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the property was correct - but none were named.
‘Tax evader’: Vandals target Angela Rayner’s Hove flat
Angela Rayner’s flat has been graffitied with the phrase “tax evader” as the deputy prime minister faces calls to resign after admitting underpaying stamp duty on her Hove property.
Footage from the seaside flat shows the words “tax evader” and “b***h” written in purple, red and yellow lettering. The words can be seen in various sizes across the front of the white wall around her front patio.
An additional message of “Tax evader Rayner” could also be seen graffitied on a construction clipboard nearby.
A spokesperson for Ms Rayner decried the offensive graffiti as “unjustifiable and beyond the pale”.
The spokesperson said: “This vandalism to residents' homes is totally unjustifiable and beyond the pale.
“Neither Angela nor her neighbours deserve to be subjected to harassment and intimidation.
“It will rightly be a matter for the police to take action as they deem appropriate.”
Kemi Badenoch says 'enough is enough' over Rayner tax affairs
In the wake of Angela Rayner’s lawyers denying giving her tax advice, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “This is yet more damning evidence that Angela Rayner has not been honest with the British public.
“From the start, we’ve had nothing but excuses, deflections and lies. Enough is enough.
“How many final straws can there be for Angela Rayner? She must resign or Keir Starmer must finally find the backbone to sack her.”
Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates, said on X: “Looking increasingly like Ms Rayner didn’t actually obtain tax advice before this week.”
It is time for Angela Rayner to be moved on
With the benefit of some hindsight, it might have been better all around if, having had the offer on her spacious and desirable flat in Hove accepted, the deputy prime minister had set out, in exhaustive detail, how the purchase was being financed, along with all the relevant tax details.
Not much hindsight would have been required to do that, given that Angela Rayner has already weathered a similar real estate-based political storm over capital gains and council tax liabilities related to a previous sale. On that occasion, the intense pressure eventually eased when she was cleared after two police investigations and a review by HM Revenue and Customs. She may not be so fortunate this time.
Such is the size of the financial penalties and the attention drawn to the now-graffitied seafront address, Ms Rayner may have to sell the place.
Read The Independent’s full editorial here:
It is time for Angela Rayner to be moved on
'Frustration' over investigation into Rayner's tax affairs, minister says
A minister conceded there was “frustration” as the investigation into Angela Rayner’s tax affairs continues and said it would be a “good thing” for the Government if the probe concluded quickly.
Trade minister Douglas Alexander told BBC Breakfast: “The real test is not do these issues arise, but how does the Government deal with them? We have this strengthened, independent office of ministerial standards.
“He’s conducting the inquiry. Once that’s concluded, it will go to the Prime Minister’s desk.
“I would just ask your viewers to think, what would they want, in their circumstances, in their workplace, of course, there need to be procedures.
“There’s frustration while that process is under way, but I think everyone is entitled to due process, and that’s the process that’s under way, but, listen, I get it.
“I’m not pretending these are headlines that any of us would choose, least of all Angela Rayner, and that’s why, if the reports are true that this is going to be dealt with relatively quickly, of course, I think that’s basically a good thing, not just for Angela, but for the Government as well.”
Starmer being 'very careful' on subject of Rayner sacking
Sir Keir Starmer was being “very careful” in an interview in which he refused to say whether he would sack Angela Rayner if she is found to have broken the ministerial code, a minister has said.
Asked about the Prime Minister’s answers to the BBC on Thursday, trade minister Douglas Alexander told BBC Breakfast: “I thought if you look at how that interview has been reported in the papers this morning, you get radically different accounts as to what the Prime Minister was actually saying.
“My sense is the Prime Minister was just being very careful.
“He is, of course, a trained lawyer, as well as the Prime Minister, in not wanting to pre-judge a process that is now under way, but he was equally clear that he is ready to act on the basis of the information that he receives from Sir Laurie Magnus.”
Inside Angela Rayner’s stamp duty scandal and the questions still left to answer
Angela Rayner has disclosed she underpaid stamp duty on a seaside flat, claiming she received incorrect legal advice about a complex tax rule.
Ms Rayner’s admission followed mounting pressure and media reports claiming she saved £40,000 on the property in Hove, East Sussex, by removing her name from the deeds of a family home in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency.
Political opponents have clamoured for Ms Rayner’s resignation over the issue, as the ministerial ethics adviser investigates the matter – probably deciding her political future.
Read the full article here:
Inside Angela Rayner’s stamp duty scandal and the questions still left to answer
Trade minister refuses to speculate if Rayner should resign
A minister has refused to say whether Angela Rayner should resign if she is found to have broken the ministerial code, saying it would not be “appropriate” to pre-judge an ethics investigation into her tax affairs.
Asked on Sky News whether ministers should resign if they breach the rules, trade minister Douglas Alexander said: “All these matters are a matter for the Prime Minister.“I’m the trade minister. The truth is you’re inviting me – and I understand why you’re doing it – to speculate and anticipate the end of a process when we’re still in that process … I don’t think it would be appropriate for ministers to be pre-judging that, speculating on what could be a range of findings or conclusions.”
Angela Rayner’s lawyers insist they did not give tax advice blamed for stamp-duty scandal
The advice she received is likely to form a key plank of Sir Laurie’s investigation, after Ms Rayner said she was incorrectly advised that she did not need to pay the higher stamp duty rate reserved for second home purchases.
Sources close to Ms Rayner said a conveyancer and two experts in trust law had all suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the East Sussex property was correct and she acted on the advice she was given at the time.
But the conveyancing firm, Verrico and Associates, on Thursday said its lawyers “never” gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made “scapegoats”.
In a statement, managing director Joanna Verrico said: “We’re not qualified to give advice on trust and tax matters and we advise clients to seek expert advice on these.”
The founder of the small high street firm, based in Herne Bay, Kent, said it completed her stamp duty return “based on the figures and the information provided by Ms Rayner”.
“We believe that we did everything correctly and in good faith. Everything was exactly as it should be.
“We probably are being made scapegoats for all this, and I have got the arrows stuck in my back to show it.”
Rayner 'in politics for the right reasons', says trade minister
A minister has indicated that he trusted Angela Rayner and said she was in politics “for the right reasons”.Asked whether he trusted the Deputy Prime Minister, the trade minister Douglas Alexander said: “Listen, I really want to live in a country in which someone with Angela Rayner’s circumstances and background can rise to one of the highest offices in the country.
“I have to say I should declare an interest – I really like Angela Rayner.
“We’re a rather improbable group of friends. We come from very different circumstances … if you look at the challenges that Angela Rayner has overcome, not only do I like and respect her but, yes, I think she’s in politics for the right reasons.”
'Rigorous testing process' for investigation into Angela Rayner's tax affairs
A minister has said a “rigorous testing process” will be followed in the investigation into Angela Rayner’s tax affairs as he declined to answer questions about her future.
Trade minister Douglas Alexander said: “I think most of your listeners, as they think about it, they think about their own workplace or their own circumstances, they would want due process to be followed.
“That will be a rigorous testing process.”
He added: “The expectation is (Sir Laurie Magnus) works in a very comprehensive but also a pretty expeditious way … it will be for the Prime Minister, as always, to make judgments in relation to his ministers.”
He said he did not know “who said what to whom” but the “right person” to ask those questions and have them answered was Sir Laurie.
